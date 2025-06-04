'A safe and challenging outdoor experience' at animal therapy farm near Lewes

Owena's farm therapy

Animals don't judge. They understand more than we think. And when the world seems a bit bleak, their stables or paddocks can sometimes be the only places we can go and talk through our sorrows.

Examples come from the world of celebrity, for example the Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton who says his dog, Ella, helped him through some of his worst days and nights. Ella died in January 2023 but he credits her with saving his life.

This power is the thinking behind the increasing popularity of animal therapy. At the Heathfield Show, a group of youngsters were busy in the sheep show marquee, introducing people to their therapy sheep. The sheep seemed to be enjoying it too.

A woman from Hamsey near Lewes now practices animal therapy and her books are so busy with existing clients, she has to wait until someone no longer needs her before she can take on another one.

Therapy horses

Owena's Farm Therapies are based at Baulcombes Barn where Owena says she creates a 'safe and challenging outdoor experience where participants can learn and develop skills gaining deeper understanding about themselves.'

She works mainly with horses but also dogs, hens and sheep. She said: "I've been working here since 2010. It's a small business and I keep it small as it's manageable. I am also an art therapist and the two work hand in hand.

"Being on the farm, people are in the here and now. They may find they can reconnect with their emotions rather than be stuck in a repetitive cycle of less helpful feelings and thoughts.

"I work with very vulnerable and sometimes disturbed people, mainly youngsters. They can be suffering from stress, anxiety, family difficulties and also some have drug and alcohol problems.

Therapy sheep

"We find there's something instinctively supportive about pairing them with horses, for example. Many thousands of years ago a horse was a prey animal and had heightened senses - they had to just to survive. That lingers on.

"They have a highly developed limbic system which is all down to heredity. People pick up on that and you have this two-way communication going on. The same applies to dogs, sheep - almost any animal.

"We're not forcing people to do or think anything they don't want to and of course we have to give the animals space between sessions. We often just let them mooch around a bit and be animals!"

Owena, 65, holds group lessons on her farm and encourages people to join in, develop new skills and more self-confidence.

She describes how care farms were established in Norway, Holland and other European countries for some years. They were developed to provide specific support to people with mental health problems. She says this form of therapy has been recognised by MIND and offers people an alternative or a supplement to taking medication long term. She notes physical exercise increases people's wellbeing and alleviates some symptoms of depression.

All her livestock has as natural a life as possible on a farm. She provides a safe habitat so they can be looked after with little medical intervention.

But Owena also agrees simply being out of doors can improve our wellbeing to an enormous extent. "It's wonderful."