Cars parking illegally on zig-zag near Bognor crossing 'danger to life', says resident

Vehicles are parking illegally on Bognor zebra crossing 'an accident waiting to happen', says a local resident.

A resident from Bognor is calling for action after he has witnessed vehicles illegally parking on the zig-zag at the Elmer Road zebra crossing in Middleton-On-Sea for ‘over three years’.

Bob Harvey said: “The irony is the crossing is next to a car park. People are deciding to park on the zig-zag instead of parking properly, it’s quite ridiculous!

"The reason it is dangerous is it creates a blind spot to pedestrians which makes it very hard to see if something is coming as you cross.

The zebra crossing is located outside the One Stop newsagent on Elmer Road in Middleton-On-Sea, Bognor.

"It really does put lives at risk. It only takes a child running across the crossing from the One Stop newsagents without looking properly.

“About three years ago, I approached the council and the police. Since then, it seems like there’s been a passing of the buck as to who is to take action.

"There needs to be a solution, there could be bollards, signs, CCTV and all things that could be done to help prevent all of this going on.

It’s dangerous and waiting for an accident to happen, I don’t think some people understand the consequences of it all. Authorities need to listen to residents, or they won’t be listening to us and looking after our safety.

You have a whole community that is very angry with it. The excuses have to stop before someone gets hurt.”