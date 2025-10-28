The Home Office has told WDC that it intends to use the camp to house up to 600 adults for 12 months from the end of November 2025 in a bid to help reduce the number of asylum seekers being accommodated in hotels.

Councillor Leader James Partridge, who lives in Crowborough, said, “I have written to the Secretary of State for Migration and Citizenship to make it clear that local people will be rightly concerned about the effect which using Crowborough camp as asylum accommodation will have on them and the wider area and to urge him to plan accordingly. I believe we should work with the Home Office to ensure their plans are as effective as possible and there is as little impact on the community as possible.

“We will continue to discuss the situation with other local service providers and to press the Home Office to make sure that the site runs well within our local community, as it did in 2023, when we welcomed people from Afghanistan”.

Concerns range from the impact 600 male asylum seekers could have on the town to the levels of security, policing, health support and facilities to be provided. The training camp is on the main A26 near Crowborough Golf Club and just over a mile from the town. The site was used to accommodate Afghan families evacuated during the withdrawal from Kabul in 20212 while they were resettled elsewhere. That work ended this year.

The news came when the Prime Minister instructed Home Office and Ministry of Defence officials to accelerate work to locate appropriate military sites. The government has pledged to end the use of asylum hotels costing billions of pounds which became a focal point for anti-migrant protests. Accommodation will also be provided at the Cameron Barracks in Inverness under plans being drawn up by ministers.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard said: "The sites are not luxury accommodation by any means but adequate for what is required. This will enable us to take pressure off the asylum hotel estate and enable those to be closed faster." He also said there must be sufficient engagement with local authorities and adequate security arrangements in place and that 'conversations had been going on for some time now.'

That view angered many local councillors who said there has been no open discussion about the decision. Cllr Michael Lunn (Con, Hadlow Down and Rotherfield) said discussions had clearly been ongoing with Wealden District Council for some time. "Why were we not included in an open debate and why was this not out in the open?"

Sussex Weald MP Nusrat Ghani has launched a petition calling on the site to be excluded. She said: "Like many Sussex Weald residents I am furious to read that this Labour Government's Home Office and Ministry of Defence have been in private conversations with the Green Party and Liberal Democrat leadership at Wealden District Council to potentially use the Crowborough Training Camp to house asylum seekers in the near future.

"Under the previous Conservative Government, the Crowborough site was rejected outright. This was due to its layout and the difficulty in it being adapted and the extra costs that would be involved.

"Furthermore, modifying the site would put it in conflict with the local council's Crrowborogh National Landscape and planning policy. This site has already been rejected as being wholly inappropriate. If you think Crowborough deserves better, please sign my petition."

Daniel Manvell (Lab, Uckfield North and Uckfield Town Council) said: "I am deeply concerned about the impact on local services and the risk of community tensions that the use of Crowborough Army Camp as asylum accommodation may cause in Crowborough and more widely in nearby Uckfield. That is my priority. As a local councillor, I am seeing answers from the government on the support it will provide.

"However, it is also clear that continuing to use hotels to house asylum seekers in towns up and down the country is not fair or sustainable for local residents.

"The conservatives and Reform are impossible to take seriously on this issue. It was the failed Conservatives that opened hundreds of asylum hotels across the country by allowing record-breaking delays in asylum claims to build up. Their flawed approaches squandered billions, according to the Home Affairs Select Committee.

"Reform has no solutions to this problem. Their priority is to axe the rights of tens of thousands of people who are legally resident in this country to stay here, including those currently working in our care homes, hospitals, and hospitality industry. Their cruel and ineffective policies would only harm the country, the economy and the people they target."

The Home Office says asylum seekers would stay for around 70-80 days each and arrive at the rate of up to 90 people a week. The site would be run by Clearsprings Ready Homes which runs similar sites for the Home Office.

On local social media, Drew Smith said: "I hope as a community we can look past these awfully written propaganda pages and welcome human asylum seekers.'