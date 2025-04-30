Error will cause a delay to Phoenix development – 'it’s messy but not terminal'

An artist's impression of the planned development

Architects and planners of Human Nature's project to create the Phoenix development in central Lewes are frustrated but ultimately hopeful that the 685 new home programme will go ahead as planned - albeit with delays.

Their concerns focus on news that the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) is set to quash the scheme. This is because it 'prematurely' published a decision notice enabling it to go ahead before the necessary Section 106 Agreement was signed.

The SDNPA has admitted that 'unfortunately, due to an unforeseen technical error' a decision notice has been issued for the Phoenix application in Lewes without all details, including the finalised details relating to the Section 106 agreement.

A spokesperson said that, as a matter of urgency, the authority had sought legal advice and is applying to the High Court to quash the decision so 'the correct decision notice' can then be issued. They added that all of the terms of the legal agreement had been agreed but 'it has not formally been signed.'

The planning gain agreement would deliver 40 per cent affordable housing, three new bus stops, a new riverside walkway and bridge, contributions to traffic regulation orders and a travel plan.

A Friends of Lewes spokesperson said this was a 'strange and disappointing thing to happen' hoping it would not put the proposed community benefits at risk.

Human Nature had sought permission for the 685-home mixed-use riverside development on a 7.9 hectare former industrial site. Plans include up to 3,279 square metres of business, employment and flexible workspace.

Chief executive of Human Nature, Jonathan Smales, told the Express: "This will not affect the scheme ultimately. The authority has given an honest admission of their mistake. We are ready to go but we would not implement the scheme without that agreement in place. To continue would mean there was no community commitment.

"It's messy but not terminal. The situation will take seven to eight weeks to be resolved. It's just another hurdle to clear but we are confident the programme will go ahead as planned, albeit with a slight delay."

