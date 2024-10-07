From Sussex to Nevada - exploring the possibilities of accessible travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bill Murray explores the possibilities of accessible travel in the great American cities of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and finds that having a disability doesn't have to be a barrier to travelling in luxury and style

Las Vegas and Hollywood have always been dream destinations, and now, with direct flights from London Gatwick to Los Angeles (and soon to Las Vegas) via Norse Atlantic Airways, it's even easier for those of us living in the Southeast. Although the flight time of 10 1⁄2 hours is significant, the Norse staff are well-informed, extremely helpful, and particularly accommodating when it comes to accessibility needs. If you contact them in advance and state your disability, they are more than happy to assist. We brought along specialist cushions and support, and they welcomed us without hesitation.

Upon landing at LAX, you can expect a long wait at US immigration (you can use the benches to break up the wait) but once through, we were greeted by Europcar and in just 15 minutes we were on the freeway in our upgraded premium rental. Europcar staff were also very accommodating and helped with the car rental process, ensuring everything was set up for our needs.

The Erwin Hotel in Venice was our first base—a super-cool boutique spot with a rooftop bar that offers stunning views of the very Bohemian Venice skyline and beach. The hotel staff were very friendly and supportive, particularly in helping those with mobility issues access their rooms and rooftop. Don’t miss the burger on the rooftop terrace—my wife Alex declared it to be the best she’s ever eaten, a sentiment echoed by Toby, my son, and Ella, my daughter—all top burger aficionados! While there, eat at Felix Trattoria—a phenomenal restaurant tucked away in uptown Venice. The trip is well worth it, if not just for the legendary homemade focaccia called Sfincione. Stunning!

The Legendary Drive: LA to Las Vegas

The road trip from LA to Las Vegas, covering roughly 300 miles through the Mojave Desert, is iconic. Unfortunately, we were in the middle of a 48°C heatwave, so the trip had to be well thought out. Rest stops along the way were equipped with facilities for people with disabilities, ensuring the journey was as comfortable as possible. As the desert gives way to the neon lights of LasVegas,the anticipation was tremendous.

We stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas, a sprawling complex offering luxury on a grand scale. The immaculate Conrad, one of three hotels within the complex, not only has a network of infinity and large open swimming pools but also features pool hoists, making swimming accessible to all guests.

The hotel has its own casino and a selection of incredible restaurants, including Brezza and "Suns Out Buns Out," a fantastic breakfast venue where a breakfast large enough for two costs around $19. The staff throughout the complex were incredibly helpful, always willing to assist guests with disabilities to ensure an enjoyable stay

Exploring Las Vegas: Beyond the Casinos

Famous for its gambling, the city, however, has much more to offer. We caught a show at Cirque du Soleil’s "O" at the Bellagio—an aquatic-themed spectacle that was truly unforgettable. The venue is fully wheelchair accessible, and the staff are on hand to help with seating arrangements and any other needs. The Mob Museum and The Neon Museum are must-visits for those interested in the city’s history, both of which are highly accessible with ramps and elevators throughout. The Mob Museum offers a fascinating look at organised crime in Las Vegas, while The Neon Museum showcases restored and reclaimed signs. Carson’s Kitchen in the Arts District was a culinary highlight too—try the Bacon Jam special, the most savoury you will ever eat! The restaurant is easy to get to and street level and the staff are well-trained in accommodating different needs.

Topgolf is an amazing attraction where you can practice your swing while enjoying breathtaking views. The venue offers several accessible bays and provides adaptive equipment for guests who need it. And for those seeking the best vantage point, ride the High Roller at The LINQ—a must. Standing at 550 feet, this observation wheel offers unparalleled views and is fully wheelchair accessible. Home to some of the world’s most recognisable landmarks—at least in replica form— you can be serenaded on the Gondolas at The Venetian or take a trip up the Eiffel Tower (the ultimate view of the November F1 Grand Prix, so I’m told). Both of these attractions are equipped with accessible facilities and assistance from helpful staff. Dining Delights in Las Vegas

Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace offered innovative twists on classic American flavours and is accessible to all guests. Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay at Harrah’s Hotel was a must-visit for foodies. Managed by Brit Joe Richardson, the restaurant delivered culinary excellence, particularly the Beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding—both the best you’ll ever taste! The restaurant is also highly accessible.

For a taste of Italy, we visited Brezza at Resorts World, where the Italian cuisine was simply divine. Standout dishes included the Wagyu Beef,Tomahawk, and incredible seafood selections. Our experience was enhanced by the great staff—one with an intimate knowledge of my wife’s hometown of Burgess Hill—you couldn’t make it up! Chica at The Venetian was the best Mexican food I have ever eaten, bar none - pumpkin seed hummus with warm goat cheese fondue- just marvellous. Chyna at Fountainebleau, one of the newest hotels in Vegas, served Chinese food on another level - crispy duck and succulent ribs. Sensational and in a stunning setting, all with full accessibility.

One definite tour to consider is Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, offering a culinary journey through the city. Our guide Tom, who himself should be a standup comedian, was ace and took us to three notable restaurants where we were served starters, mains, and desserts with matching cocktails. A fabulously indulgent way of exploring the eateries of the city. The tour is fully accessible and caters to all dietary needs.

Las Vegas is ideally positioned for exploring some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the U.S. Red Rock Canyon, with its towering red cliffs, is just 17 miles away. Trails and viewing points are accessible, and there are options for those with mobility issues. We also visited the Hoover Dam—an engineering marvel offering spectacular views of the Colorado River. The visitor centre is wheelchair accessible, and there are various accessible tours to choose from. Back to LA

After driving the six hours back to LA, we headed for Long Beach, 25 miles south of downtown. This upmarket area offers a different view of Southern California.We stayed a couple of nights aboard the Queen Mary, the retired British ocean liner dry-docked in Long Beach Harbour. It’s like stepping back in time, with Art Deco interiors and a host of tours and activities, many of which are accessible to visitors with disabilities. We also went whale watching, encountering dolphins and sea lions, though the whales remained elusive—there’s always next time! The whale-watching tours were also equipped for those with mobility issues, with staff eager to assist.

Our final few days were at The Garland Hotel in North Hollywood, a boutique hotel that oozes retro chic. The Garland is an ideal base for exploring Hollywood’s attractions and offers accessibility-friendly rooms. Refurbished rooms with stylish mid-'70s design, lush gardens, special free events—it offers a tranquil respite from the urban sprawl.You are minutes from the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Chinese Theatre. There’s even a free tram-style bus that takes you from reception to Universal Studios—an incredible experience. The studio tour there is phenomenal, and it is fully wheelchair accessible. The Waterworld show is something to behold!

We also did the Warner Brothers studio tour, which is also accessible and in a league of its own. A real eye-opener for film buffs, and with the deluxe tour, you get snacks and lunch at the Friends Café thrown in. An amazing experience that took over six hours to get around. We also did the Paramount studio tour; however, this is indeed the poor relation and not a patch on the other two. The Garland, with its “Dive-in” cinema around the pool each night, happy hours, and luxurious hot tubs, is all about enjoying the moment. Their "Front Yard" Restaurant offers wonderful Californian- style cuisine, and manager Scott Mills and the Garland family (the late great actress Beverly Garland started the hotel with her husband) have created a haven in the madness of LA LA Land.At the end of our stay, we had not one but two earthquakes to remind us of just where we were. The first being the biggest LA has had in 5 years. The second a mere rumble. Both were unsettling but somehow taken in our stride. It's La La land, after all!

Final Thoughts

The ease of traveling from London Gatwick to LAX with Norse Atlantic Airways made our journey even more enjoyable, especially with their helpful approach to accessibility. So do your research, think ahead, and get ready to explore two of America’s most iconic cities with peace of mind knowing you will be well taken care of.