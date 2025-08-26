Greggs bakery is thanked as iconic clock is restored outside its new Uckfield branch

The clock, which has hung on the front of the 49 High Street site since being donated by the Uckfield Rotary Club in 1980, was taken down shortly after the previous tenants, NatWest, left the site in March 2023.

A Town Council spokesperson said; "A two-year process to restore the clock to working order has been frustrating for all involved, but with new site tenants secured, the project could properly get going again."

James Hollingdale, Estates and Facilities Manager at Uckfield Town Council, added: “We’re really pleased that the project of restoring the clock has finally been completed.

“It’s been a long journey, complicated by a protracted process of new freeholders and tenants taking over the site, but Greggs have been extremely keen to assist us.

“Their efforts to restore the clock to proper working order and give it pride of place on the shopfront once more have been really appreciated by the Town Council and the town’s residents.” Given the longer timespan to get the project completed, both the Town Council and Greggs have been keen to make the most of the opportunity for repairs. The Town Council paid for a new master clock controller unit and DCF antenna, as well as hiring two engineers to complete the installation.