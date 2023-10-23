Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a short-lived power disruption seen in the later hours of this morning (Monday, October 21), causing confusion and disruption to the normal trade of the town.

The Greenhouse, Greengrocers & Florist on Northstreet owner said: “We do most of our trade and pricing by weight. We lost a fair bit of business this morning because we could’nt use them to price our items. People were walking in then walking straight back out.

"When the power first went out, all of the shopkeepers stood outside looking really confused as to what was going on. We didn’t really need this, we’ve had the disruption that was caused to buisness because of The Angel Inn fire incident a few months ago.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midhurst town centre

Most Popular

Bev Stillwell added: “The internet wasn’t working and even the traffic lights outside weren’t either. I saw a lot of elderly people feeling worried about corssing the road beacuse of this."

David Cornthwaite, who works at The Upholsterer on Northstreet said: “We couldn’t use our card machines which was an inconvience. However, we’ve got a strong base of regular customers and people could still come in and put things to one side to buy later.

"This isn’t something we were too worried about or affected us much to be honest, we just got through it and carried on really.”