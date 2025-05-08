Online fashionistas can now try before they buy! | Makip

An online sizing technology provider has announced today (May 8) that UK shoppers will be presented with a personalised 3D avatar to see how their next fashion item will fit them.

Makip, an online Japanese sizing tech specialist, has upgraded its flagship product, Unisize, which allows consumers to check their 3D avatar from four angles - front, back, left, and right - to see how a clothing item will fit their body shape before buying.

It comes as research from independent economics research consultancy, Retail Economics, showed that in 2024, 17 out of every 100 products sold online were returned.

The fashion industry saw return rates reach as high as 30 per cent due to issues such as incorrect sizing, and the cost of returns continues to be an unwelcome line item on the balance sheet of many online retailers.

Especially as many online shoppers seem perfectly happy to order multiple sizes, colours, or styles of an item to return most of the order after trying them on at home

Shingo Tsukamoto, CEO and President of Makip, said: “The average return rate for the UK fashion industry is 26%.

“One in every four items purchased online is returned, usually at the expense of the retailer.

“We feel that this cannot continue.

“In recent years, some retailers have taken a stand and started charging customers for returning items, however, we approach this from the view of customer experience.

“If we can provide customers with more accurate sizing options at the time of purchase, this leads to a reduction in returns.

“This has been proven across our Japan-based fashion clients with the average return rate dropping by 20%.”

How does the 3D avatar work?

The 3D model is generated based on the dimensions of the clothing and the user's body shape information, and allows consumers to check the looseness and fit of the clothing item before making a purchase.

The model can be viewed from 360 degrees, so all angles are covered, and because of the 3D element, users can now view the silhouette while wearing shoes (which can be changed from sneakers to heels) and how the hemline of pants falls when wearing different footwear.

Tsukamoto added: “In recent years, platforms like TikTok and YouTube have normalised individually tailored content, influencing all generations.

“Similarly, personalisation in apparel e-commerce is expected to become an essential element of the online fashion industry.

“We will continue to expand our services with a focus on personalisation.

“We already have the FaceChange feature within Unisize, which allows users to upload an image of their face onto the model used for the fashion item, and our personalisation database allows returning users to compare previously purchased items with new items to see how the fit matches or differs.”

Makip is the number one online sizing recommendation provider in its home country of Japan.

This latest upgrade to its Unisize product is part of its global expansion strategy to strengthen its presence in overseas markets.

