Popular Brighton pub shuts down

The Woof is now boarded up

A dog-themed pub in Brighton has closed its doors after just two years.

The Woof, in Preston Road, was opened by Natasha Arghiros in 2023 and aimed to attract the city’s many canine-lovers with its quirky name and signage.

It is located opposite Preston Park, one of Brighton’s most popular dog walking spots.

But sadly the venue, formerly the Tap, is now boarded up and marked ‘permanently closed.’

The closure comes despite glowing reviews from many customers and an enthusiastic write-up on the popular Brighton Beer Blog.

A review on the site said: “The dog themed name is wacky and niche for sure. But community orientated pubs sometimes need something to differentiate them, and this clearly reflects the new owner’s passion without going too far.

“I have always found The Woof a very relaxing place to be and the staff very friendly and I can see the pub appealing nicely to a complete cross section of people.”

However, other customers said they had struggled with the canine concept.

Writing on Reddit, user Bernado99 said: “It's always sad to see this happen but I'm surprised they stayed open as long as they did really as they had very few customers.

I know local pubs are really struggling to eek out a living these days but I never did understand the business models of the last two versions of this pub, particularly The Woof with it's stark bright lighting and the dog centric thing it had going on.

I wonder if after two failed recent attempts that pub will ever reopen, I hope so and I'd certainly drop in to a cosy local.”