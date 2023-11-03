Southern Water release statement after Bognor family house floods
On Thursday, November 2, some of the homes in Marshall Close in Bognor Regis was flooded with sewage. Rich and Syd Kalinski saw their home ‘ruined’ within the space of a a few hours, making their house unsafe to live in.
The couple believe that: “Southern Waters pumps have failed and backwashed into our homes… they’ve tested the water and the ammonia levels are off the scale.”
They also told us that this wasn’t the first time this has occurred either, with a similar flooding in the same home this time last year.
Lisa Kalinski said: “We’ve lost everything again, last year on the 16th of November something similar happened. We’ve only just moved back in after having everything completely renovated.
"On this occasion, it first went into our grandchild’s room in the morning and then everywhere else in our house. Last time this happened we lost everything.
"We lost all our family photos last time. We’ve done loads to renovate our house, everything in there was new. We’ve now lost everything again and I can’t believe it.”
A spokesman for Southern Water has responded, saying: “We know how devastating flooding is and our customer has all our sympathy.
"We will be working with the householder and also working to understand if there are any measures we can take which might reduce the risk in future.”