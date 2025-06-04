Tributes to 'loving son and brother' from Uckfield who died after crash

Luke Bromilow

The family of a 34-year-old motorcyclist from Uckfield who died after a collision last week have paid tribute to a “loving” son and brother.

Luke Bromilow died at the scene after an accident near Littleport in Cambridgeshire.

Officers and paramedics were called to Branch Bank, between Littleport and Queen Adelaide, at about 2pm on Friday (30 May) when a cream Volkswagen Transporter van travelling southbound was involved in a collision with Mr Bromilow’s red Triumph motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.

Luke’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, said in a statement: “In loving memory of Luke, who will be sadly missed. A loving son, brother and so much more to so many people. Forever on a motorbike, he will be deeply missed by all his family and friends."

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Southery, Norfolk, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died following the collision.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision and maybe wasn’t able to stay at the scene. Also, anyone who may have dashcam footage of either the motorbike or the van before the collision took place.”

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch online via https://www.cambs.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting Operation Laureate.

