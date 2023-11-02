BREAKING
WATCH: Sussex couple's horror as their home floods with sewage - again

The Kalinski family believe Southern Water are to blame after their home was flooded with sewage.
By Henry Bryant
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:47 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:34 GMT
On Thursday, November 2, some of the homes in Marshall Close in Bognor Regis was flooded with sewage.

Rich and Syd Kalinski saw their home ‘ruined’ within the space of a a few hours, making their house unsafe to live in.

The couple believe that: “Southern Waters pumps have failed and backwashed into our homes… they’ve tested the water and the ammonia levels are off the scale.”

Devastated - The Kalinski family in dispair.Devastated - The Kalinski family in dispair.
    They told SussexWorld that this wasn’t the first time this has occurred either, with a similar flooding in the same home this time last year.

    Lisa Kalinski said: “We’ve lost everything again, last year on the 16th of November something similar happened. We’ve only just moved back in after having everything completely renovated.”

    Watch this interview clip to find out what happened. More updates to follow including footage inside the home.