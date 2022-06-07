On Tuesday, June 14, Port Kitchen in Shoreham Port, a new venture from the port staff, will welcome guests to enjoy what it has to offer.
The restaurant, which is fully wheelchair accessible, has a convenient grab and go hatch as well as a more modern, welcoming space for guests to enjoy a leisurely dining experience.
Port Kitchen’s menu includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and low-to-no alcohol drinks, alongside a selection of local wines and beers.
Guests can reach the restaurant on the 700 bus. The restaurant is a five-minute walk from Southwick train station. It has bike sheds on site and a limited number of pay as you park spaces.
Port Kitchen is open to customers seven days a week, 8am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm Friday and Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.