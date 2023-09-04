100+ Minis rev up at Goodwood for Poverty

Child poverty fundraiser Jon Spriggs orchestrated a gathering of more than 100 Mini cars, each coming in various shapes and sizes, for the annual Minis at Goodwood event. This event was held in support of Freddie St George's Italian Job Charity Rally and the children's charity Buttle UK.

In this year's edition of Minis at Goodwood, the initiative managed to raise over £8,000 for Buttle UK. This charitable organization focuses on providing vulnerable children and young people with 'Chances for Children' grants, which can amount to £2,000, to help them navigate through crises and build a brighter future for themselves.

Since its inception, this event has amassed an impressive £29,000 to assist children affected by the challenges posed by the rising cost of living.

Beyond its fundraising objectives, this event also serves as an introduction to the Italian Job Rally, a unique nine-day, 3,000-mile road trip like no other. This remarkable journey is dedicated to supporting families who are grappling with the harsh realities of the cost-of-living crisis, especially children living in poverty in the region. Inspired by the iconic 1969 Michael Caine film of the same name, this distinctive road trip welcomes Mini owners and vintage car enthusiasts, affectionately known as 'Jobbers,' to traverse a wide array of picturesque Italian landscapes, far from the well-trodden tourist paths, all while revisiting famous locations from the renowned movie.

Fundraising Manager Richard Barron who was at Goodwood, expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is a great honour for Buttle UK to be the official charity of the Italian Job Rally. 100% of the funds raised today will go directly to help children who need a chance in life. We have shown over the years that small interventions can set a child on a much better life trajectory. The funds raised today will make a difference in the lives of a significant number of children."