Attended by his extended family, his elder daughter travelled from Spain for the celebration. A cream tea, with extra savouries was provided by the home and an amazing personalised cake made by NatashaThe home staff had decorated the room specially for him and some even came in on their day off to wish him Happy Birthday.He also received a congratulatory card for King Charles and Queen Camilla.
100th Birthday Celebration for St Leonard's resident
A party was held at Whitebeach Residential Care Home in St Leonard’s for Dr John Barker, a retired university senior lecturer in Maths and Computing.