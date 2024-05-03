12-Hour cycle challenge in aid of people living with dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Using six spin bikes, which will be set up in Sage House, a challenge has been set to cover 944,000 metres to represent the 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK.

The Spinathon, which takes place during Dementia Action Week, will start at 7am on Wednesday 15th May and finish at 7pm. Anyone can book a one-hour slot or more on a bike with the aim of riding a suggested distance of 20km. You can do this on your own, in a team of up to four people, or as a business.

This is an opportunity for the local community to come together to raise vital funds and awareness for people living with dementia. There will also be activities, refreshments and a tombola on the day.

Sage House supporters, staff and volunteers will be aiming to cycle this huge distance.

People who are working during the day can take part before or after work, or during their lunch break. Local businesses are also being encouraged to show their support and bring teams along.

Adults and children can take part by booking a 1-hour (or more!) spin slot, via the Dementia Support website - dementiasupport.org.uk/spinathon. It’s easy for any team or individual taking part to raise sponsorship by setting up a Just Giving page which links to the event.

Emma Radley, Chief Operations Officer said: “It is estimated there are 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this figure is projected to rise to 1 million by next year. We want to raise awareness of the impact this disease has on so many people. Even if you can only cycle for a short period of time, your donations and support will make a huge difference to improving the lives of people affected by dementia”.

