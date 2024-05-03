12-Hour cycle challenge in aid of people living with dementia
and live on Freeview channel 276
Using six spin bikes, which will be set up in Sage House, a challenge has been set to cover 944,000 metres to represent the 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK.
The Spinathon, which takes place during Dementia Action Week, will start at 7am on Wednesday 15th May and finish at 7pm. Anyone can book a one-hour slot or more on a bike with the aim of riding a suggested distance of 20km. You can do this on your own, in a team of up to four people, or as a business.
This is an opportunity for the local community to come together to raise vital funds and awareness for people living with dementia. There will also be activities, refreshments and a tombola on the day.
People who are working during the day can take part before or after work, or during their lunch break. Local businesses are also being encouraged to show their support and bring teams along.
Adults and children can take part by booking a 1-hour (or more!) spin slot, via the Dementia Support website - dementiasupport.org.uk/spinathon. It’s easy for any team or individual taking part to raise sponsorship by setting up a Just Giving page which links to the event.
Emma Radley, Chief Operations Officer said: “It is estimated there are 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this figure is projected to rise to 1 million by next year. We want to raise awareness of the impact this disease has on so many people. Even if you can only cycle for a short period of time, your donations and support will make a huge difference to improving the lives of people affected by dementia”.
Dementia Action Week sees the public across the UK take action to improve the lives of people living with dementia and their loved ones. From 13th – 19th May, Sage House is organising events including Light Up Chichester, Dementia Support Goodwood Golf Day, the Sage House Spinathon, and a parliamentary event to showcase the Sage House model of dementia care. These events will aim to raise awareness of dementia in West Sussex, the services available at Sage House and raise funds for much-needed support.