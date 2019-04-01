John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture: Entertainment One SUS-190114-132601001

13 Sussex locations that star in blockbuster movies

Sussex has always been popular with filmmakers because of its amazing variety of landscape and buildings.

Here’s 13 of the top locations used in big screen hits.

Petworth House and Park, West Sussex. Barry Lyndon, 1975. Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007. Maleficent, 2014. Mr Turner, 2014.
Petworth House and Park, West Sussex. Barry Lyndon, 1975. Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007. Maleficent, 2014. Mr Turner, 2014.
�National Trust Images/Andrew Butler
Buy a Photo
Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding. Black Narcissus, 1947.
Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding. Black Narcissus, 1947.
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Shoreham Airport. The Da Vinci Code, 2006. Woman In Gold, 2015.
Shoreham Airport. The Da Vinci Code, 2006. Woman In Gold, 2015.
atex.scriptmanager
jpress
Buy a Photo
Arundel Castle. The Madness of King George, 1994. Wonder Woman, 2017. The Young Victoria, 2009.
Arundel Castle. The Madness of King George, 1994. Wonder Woman, 2017. The Young Victoria, 2009.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4