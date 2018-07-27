14th century village property goes under the hammer for £450k

A substantial historic property with development potential in the ancient village of Pevensey was sold at auction this week.

The Old Mint House in the High Street went under the auctioneer’s gavel for £450,000.

It was among 171 lots in the auction staged by Britain’s largest independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Dating from circa 1342 and directly adjacent to Pevensey Castle, the property was sold at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday (July 25).

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “We had strong interest in this unique opportunity to acquire a substantial property occupying the site of a minting chamber at the heart of this historic village.

“Our buyer saw that with some restoration work the property has potential for conversion into a single home or two or three residences, subject to all the usual consents being obtainable.

“There is also the possibility of a mews style development at the rear of the site where there are later additions, such as a Victorian orangery, large warehouse/showrooms and a large, detached garage/workshop.

“We look forward with interest to see how this is implemented as a sympathetic plan could involve conversion, restoration and refurbishment to help retain the history and character of the whole 0.22-hectare [0.56-acre] site at the heart of the village.”