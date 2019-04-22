15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Eastbourne

A 15-year-old has been arrested after a man was left seriously injured in an incident in Eastbourne on Saturday night (April 20).

Sussex Police say the teen, from Brighton, was arrested on Sunday (April 21), in Polegate on suspicion of a number of offenses including attempted murder.

A spokesperson for the force said, “A 15-year-old boy from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, driving with no license, and driving with no insurance, failing to stop after a traffic collision, aggravated vehicle taking, and dangerous driving.”

The youth remains in custody at this stage, police said.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were sent to Larkspur Drive in Shinewater at around 6pm on Saturday evening. A 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured.

He was flown to hospital in Brighton where he was reported to be in a stable and not life-threatening condition, according to police.