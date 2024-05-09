150 years of the Devonshire Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devonshire Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and to mark this important milestone in the town's history the Eastbourne Society has undertaken an exciting project.

In 1895 a fair was held in the park to celebrate the work of Eastbourne tradesmen and James Hookham, a local master plasterer, built a miniature temple to display his skills. The building was so much admired that it was moved to a permanent site in 1896 at the south end of the Serpentine Walk where it stood for over eighty years.

The Society has been running a major fundraising campaign and commissioned the reconstruction of this iconic temple. The building itself is now complete and final work will be carried out over the next few months.

The temple, to be known as The Burlington Bower, will be unveiled by the Society's President, the Earl of Burlington on 26 September.

