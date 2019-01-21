16 Sussex homes evacuated and road closed after gas leak

16 homes in a block of flats in Sussex were evacuated and a road was closed after a gas leak nearby.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Sussex Police said: "Sussex Police are supporting West Sussex Fire and Rescue and SGN Gas, who are responding to a report of a ruptured gas main outside a block of flats, Downland Court, in Caburn Heights, Southgate, Crawley, which was notified at 6.25pm on Sunday (20 January).

Downland Drive in Crawley was closed after a gas leak outside the Downland Court block of flats

"Officers have helped temporarily evacuate the block as a precaution while the incident is dealt with by Fire and Rescue and by the gas undertaking. A 100 metre cordon is in place and Downland Drive has been closed to traffic and pedestrians. Most of the residents evacuated from the block have gone to stay with friends or family for the time being, and Crawley Borough Council have facilities to any of the others who may need assistance.

"There is currently no risk to the wider public."

A spokesman for SGN said repairs were carried out during the night, and residents should be allowed back in their homes soon.