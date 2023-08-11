160 Bristol Army Cadets choose Chichester Harbour for summer adventure activities camp

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust hosted a residential stay for the City & County of Bristol Army Cadet Force. The non-profit charity is an outdoor activity centre located in Chichester Harbour, delivering outdoor activities whilst providing learning and educational outcomes to support young people.

The Army Cadet Force is an organisation whose purpose is to develop young people both physically and mentally. Based all over the Country, they welcome cadets of all abilities and backgrounds, whilst aiming to develop a sense of community in their cadets.

During the Cadets stay, Cobnor Activities Centre Trust was visited by the dignitaries of the City & County of Bristol Lieutenancy, and members of the Army from the South West Headquarters. Thanks to their support, the army cadets have had the opportunity to take part in many skill and team building activities.

The visitors included His Majesty’s representative the Lord-Lieutenant of the City and County of Bristol, Mrs Peaches Golding OBE, who is the Patron of a number of military, police and charitable organisations. She is passionate about improving mental health, widening access to opportunities for those most disadvantaged in society, education, social justice, volunteering and poverty.

Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Peaches Golding and Bristol Army Cadet Force

She was greeted by trustees Michael Camps and Martin Blackwell, together with the Head of Centre and staff team, who gave the dignitaries the Cobnor welcome and facilitated their visit aim to interact with the cadets on camp.

During their stay, the Army Cadets have taken part in Sailing, Canoeing, Raft Building, Low Ropes, Climbing, Archery and Orienteering activities, all whilst enjoying an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Some cadets had the opportunity to complete an RYA Stage 1 course and attain a sailing qualification.

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust, is an RYA Training Centre and British Canoeing Delivery Partner. Its vision is that all people participating in these activities will be enabled and empowered to shape their own outlook on life. Their courses are available for both Adults and Children, ranging from sessions in Sailing, Paddling and Multi-Activity days, as well as providing residentials for schools, colleges, youth groups and even summer camps.