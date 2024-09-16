1st Rye Scouts go camping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

1st Rye scouts got to enjoy a summer camp this year thanks to local support and donations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the beginning of this year it was looking as if 1st Rye Scout group’s dream of a summer holiday camp was unobtainable.

Their ancient tents were full of holes that let the rain in and their cooking equipment had rusted beyond safe repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters set about fundraising by making apple juice to sell at local markets but despite their valiant efforts the funds fell far short of the 5k target needed for all the new kit.

Selling Juice at local Farmers Markets.

Luckily several local businesses and a Trust were able to help.

Magnox Socio funded the new kitchen equipment and cookware, whilst The Leslie Sells Trust along with Tesco’s in Tenterden provided funding for the new tents.

Last week the troop of 70+ youngsters enjoyed their summer camp.

Leader Jane Nash said: “We can’t thank the donors enough,the equipment is fantastic & we can now offer camping trips once again to local children for many years to come."