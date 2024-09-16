1st Rye Scouts go camping
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At the beginning of this year it was looking as if 1st Rye Scout group’s dream of a summer holiday camp was unobtainable.
Their ancient tents were full of holes that let the rain in and their cooking equipment had rusted beyond safe repair.
The youngsters set about fundraising by making apple juice to sell at local markets but despite their valiant efforts the funds fell far short of the 5k target needed for all the new kit.
Luckily several local businesses and a Trust were able to help.
Magnox Socio funded the new kitchen equipment and cookware, whilst The Leslie Sells Trust along with Tesco’s in Tenterden provided funding for the new tents.
Last week the troop of 70+ youngsters enjoyed their summer camp.
Leader Jane Nash said: “We can’t thank the donors enough,the equipment is fantastic & we can now offer camping trips once again to local children for many years to come."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.