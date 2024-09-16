1st Rye Scouts go camping

By Tina Langmead
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
1st Rye scouts got to enjoy a summer camp this year thanks to local support and donations.

At the beginning of this year it was looking as if 1st Rye Scout group’s dream of a summer holiday camp was unobtainable.

Their ancient tents were full of holes that let the rain in and their cooking equipment had rusted beyond safe repair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The youngsters set about fundraising by making apple juice to sell at local markets but despite their valiant efforts the funds fell far short of the 5k target needed for all the new kit.

Selling Juice at local Farmers Markets.Selling Juice at local Farmers Markets.
Selling Juice at local Farmers Markets.

Luckily several local businesses and a Trust were able to help.

Magnox Socio funded the new kitchen equipment and cookware, whilst The Leslie Sells Trust along with Tesco’s in Tenterden provided funding for the new tents.

Last week the troop of 70+ youngsters enjoyed their summer camp.

Leader Jane Nash said: “We can’t thank the donors enough,the equipment is fantastic & we can now offer camping trips once again to local children for many years to come."

Related topics:RyeTesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice