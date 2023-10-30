'20 minutes at 20:00' on Saturday 11th November

A 57-year old mother of two, Bev Exall, from Midhurst, is calling on people in towns and villages across Sussex (and the rest of the country) to join candlelit gatherings at 8pm on Saturday, November 11, to remember the thousands of people in the UK (and millions globally) whose lives and livelihoods have been lost as a result of our changing climate, including flooding, storms and wildfires.

In Sussex there are already gatherings happening in Chichester (the Cross), Horsham (Carfax), Midhurst (bus station), Petworth (market square) and Fernhurst (Vann Road by the shops), with others in neighbouring Surrey happening in Haslemere (Lion Green) and in Hampshire in Petersfield (The Square). New ones are being continually added as word spreads.

People are gathering at the above locations to stand with their community for 20 minutes and observe a one–minute silence at the end. Those wishing to attend should go to the meeting points just before 8pm, with a candle.

The events are the brainchild of Bev Exall, a 57-year old mother of two from Midhurst, who will be joining the candlelit gathering in Midhurst on November 11. She says: “Our changing climate is killing us, with more than a 1/4 of a million UK deaths linked to our changing climate since 1988. There were an estimated record number of 4,507 deaths associated with heat in England last year alone, with extreme weather events 4x more likely now than in 1970, including flooding, storms and wildfires.

“Millions have given, and continue to give, their lives in service of our country, in past and current wars. On this year's remembrance weekend, as we face a very real and different type of threat to our country in this century - our changing climate - we want to ensure that their sacrifices are not wasted by our politicians and corporations valuing profit over life.