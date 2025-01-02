2025 Brighton date for Sophie Ellis-Bextor on biggest-ever tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sets out on her biggest-ever UK headline tour in May and June with dates taking in Brighton Dome (Wednesday, June 4) plus a headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

She said: “This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun. I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet next May and June. It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone! Headlining The Royal Albert Hall in London is a bit of a dream and it’s going to be very special.”

A spokesman said: “An energetic, fun, and glitteringly catchy track, new single Freedom of the Night sees Sophie enter a new era with a confident return to her iconic and esteemed disco-pop sound. The video, filmed at London’s Rivoli Ballroom by longstanding collaborator and friend Sophie Muller, is set within a dance gala and hints at nostalgia whilst being fresh, exciting and joyful.

“With an impressive musical career that spans over an amazing 25 years, Sophie has achieved five top 10 albums and eight top 10 singles. With hits including Murder on the Dancefloor, Take Me Home, Get Over You, Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer) and many more, Freedom of the Night is the beginning of a return to Sophie’s distinctive sound, embracing her musical roots across pop, disco, and dance. Working with both classic and new collaborators, the track sees Sophie back together with Biff Stannard (Kylie, JADE), Duck Blackwell and Shura and collaborating with Chris Greatti (Willow Smith, The Dare) and David Wrench (Jamie XX, Hot Chip) alongside additional production from her husband and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones.

“Most recently, after featuring in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn, Sophie’s beloved 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor saw a huge resurgence, charting at number two in the UK singles chart and number 58 in the Billboard top 100, with the song reaching over 11 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms.

“Sophie has recently toured sold-out headline shows across Europe and the US, supported Nile Rodgers, and appeared at festivals across the world, including performing with Peggy Gou during her set at Glastonbury, following her own set on the legendary Pyramid Stage in 2023.”