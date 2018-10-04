20th anniversary for Lewes market

Lewes Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a party in the middle of the town and has invited everyone.

High-quality locally produced food and drink is on the menu, including lunchtime takeaway treats and even a gin bar and live music.

The celebrations take place tomorrow (October 6) on Cliffe High Street.

The market starts at 9am and will remain open until 3pm, two hours longer than usual, offering the perfect opportunity to enjoy a locally sourced lunch.

Common Cause director Topsy Jewell said: “All the food is fully traceable and freshly produced. Not only do we check all the stall holders and visit local farms but customers can talk to the producers as well.

“Selling direct is better for everyone because there’s less transport, less handling, less refrigeration and less packaging. Ultimately, shoppers have a closer relationship with their suppliers and more money stays in the local economy.

“And with up to 3,000 visitors at a Saturday market in Lewes, other local businesses benefit from the influx of shoppers.”

Lewes Farmers’ Market was originally a monthly event when it started in 1998 at the beginning of the modern Farmers’ Market revival. Everything is managed by Common Cause, a local not-for-profit social enterprise. www.commoncause.org.uk