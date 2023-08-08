A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed.

The resident said the collision happened on the A259 between The Crumbles in Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay at around 11.50pm on Monday, August 7.

The road remains closed following the incident.

Following the incident, Sussex Police stated that a person was fatally injured in the collision and have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Officers were called to Eastbourne Road, by the Pevensey Bay Holiday Park, at about 11.50pm on Monday, 7 August to a single car collision.

“Sadly, the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Friston, died at the scene.

“The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Eastbourne, suffered minor injuries.

“Their next of kin have been informed.

“Anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to email it to [email protected] quoting Operation Ceramic.”

1 . 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures