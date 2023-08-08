BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:02 BST

The resident said the collision happened on the A259 between The Crumbles in Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay at around 11.50pm on Monday, August 7.

The road remains closed following the incident.

Following the incident, Sussex Police stated that a person was fatally injured in the collision and have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Officers were called to Eastbourne Road, by the Pevensey Bay Holiday Park, at about 11.50pm on Monday, 7 August to a single car collision.

“Sadly, the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Friston, died at the scene.

“The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Eastbourne, suffered minor injuries.

“Their next of kin have been informed.

“Anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to email it to [email protected] quoting Operation Ceramic.”

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed.

1. 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed.

2. 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed.

3. 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed.

4. 21 year-old suffers fatal injuries following collision on major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay

A 21 year-old has suffered fatal injuries following a collision on a major road between Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay, police have confirmed. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:A259Sussex PoliceCCTV