24-Hour parking returns at Priory Meadow
Andrew Harvey, Centre Manager, said: ‘Our car park is one of the most competitively priced and the largest in the town, and we are extremely pleased to have it back open on full operating hours, just in time for Hastings Bonfire night this weekend too’
‘Our car park is a secure well-lit environment that serves the local nighttime economy, whether you’re heading to Odeon to watch the latest film or dining at PizzaExpress, you can park comfortably at Priory Meadow in the evening.’
The car park operates on a ticketless system using ANPR and features dedicated disabled and parent and child spaces.
For tariffs, please visit https://www.priorymeadow.com/centre-information/parking/
