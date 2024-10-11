24-Hour parking returns at Priory Meadow

By Leanna Lawson
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:58 BST
The car park at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has returned to 24-hour opening. The 1066 space car park in Hastings town centre has been operating on reduced opening hours since the flood last year.

Andrew Harvey, Centre Manager, said: ‘Our car park is one of the most competitively priced and the largest in the town, and we are extremely pleased to have it back open on full operating hours, just in time for Hastings Bonfire night this weekend too’

‘Our car park is a secure well-lit environment that serves the local nighttime economy, whether you’re heading to Odeon to watch the latest film or dining at PizzaExpress, you can park comfortably at Priory Meadow in the evening.’

The car park operates on a ticketless system using ANPR and features dedicated disabled and parent and child spaces.

For tariffs, please visit https://www.priorymeadow.com/centre-information/parking/

