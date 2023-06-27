25th year for Lewes Farmers Market

Radishes grown by Ashurst Organic Farm

Market manager Nava Kazemi had this to say on marking the quarter-century anniversary: “Having grown up in Lewes and spent much time as a punter down at the market over the years, I am in awe of our local stallholders' passion for their produce and enthusiasm to talk face-to-face with market-goers about where the food, drinks and other treats all come from.”

The market was moved to the car park during Covid from its location in the precinct which has since caused some shops to complain about parking. However the benefits of the new location which is safer and more accessible, especially to people with children or mobility issues, are significant and the market brings business to the local shops.

Nava Kazemi says: “I love the new location, it has a French market feel: cosy and safe for all members of the public to enjoy, whilst allowing market-goers ease of access to the shops along the high street”. Market customers have told us that they like the dedicated space and opportunity to stop and chat with stallholders and friends without feeling they are in the way of other shoppers.

Craft cheeses made by Bookham Harrison Farm and sold at Lewes Farmers Market

The market was established in 1998 by the not for profit community organisation Common Cause Co-operative.

“We began the market to support and encourage small scale growers and producers who value environment and animal welfare and to make fresh, local produce more available” says Director Topsy Jewell.

“The market has kept to its principles, continues to be a vital outlet for both established and emerging businesses, and creates a lively bustling community space for a few hours in the heart of Lewes”, she continued.

Lewes Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of the month. The next market will be held on the 1st July, and our Anniversary special Market will be held in October.