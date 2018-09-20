£3.1m D.R.E.A.M is coming true for kids

Chailey Heritage Foundation has almost reached its £3.1m fundraising target thanks to a donation from a school.

A school in Haywards Heath has presented a cheque for £26,500 to Chailey Heritage Foundation’s D.R.EA.M appeal after a ‘phenomenal year’s fundraising’.

From left to right: Sally-Anne Murray, Development Director at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Jo Bushrod, parent at Cumnor House Sussex, Emma P, head girl Seb B, head boy; Christian Heinrich, headmaster and Belinda Heinrich from Cumnor House Sussex. SUS-180917-110210001

The presentation of the cheque to the special school in North Chailey marked the culmination of fundraising efforts by pupils and staff at Cumnor House, Danehill for the past year.

Sally-Anne Murray, development director at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said, “We are enormously grateful to Cumnor House Sussex for their tremendous support and we thank the whole community involved in raising such a significant sum of money for our charity.

“With the support of another generous donor, the money raised by Cumnor House Sussex has been matched pound for pound.

“This brings the total raised for our appeal to £3,040,000.

“We are incredibly close to our final £3.1m target.”

The appeal was launched in Autumn 2016, to replace an ageing 1950’s assembly hall with a modern, purpose-built indoor sports and activity centre.

The new D.R.E.A.M. Centre will allow young people, all of whom are in wheelchairs, to play indoor sport, take part in drama and musical performances and the children will be able to develop their balance through rebound therapy and learn to drive a powered wheelchair.

In addition to that the children will have the opportunity to broaden their horizons through a state of the art 4D immersive experience zone.

Belinda Heinrich, wife of headmaster Christian Heinrich at Cumnor independent preparatory school, said: “Every year we select a charity that is close to the hearts of the Cumnor community and embark on a concerted fundraising campaign to raise as much money as we can.”

To find out more visit www.chf.org.uk