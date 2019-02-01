‘40st of British beef’ about to descend on Peacehaven

One of wrestling’s biggest tag teams are set to make their Sussex debut at the next Peacehaven grappling spectacular.

The Beards, who bill themselves as more than 40st of British beef, are among the headliners on the first big Premier Promotions show of 2019 at the Meridian Centre on Saturday, February 16.

Individually, they are the Man Mountain of the Ring, mighty Karl Atlas, and ‘Maddog’ Quinn. Collectively, they make up an awesome combination who have already picked up tag-team gold at a number of promotions and now have their sights on clearing the decks in Premier Wrestling Federation rings.

Atlas has emerged as a contender for top heavyweight honours recently with some impressive solo displays. But can he keep the run going with ‘Maddog’ when they clash with another team new to Meridian fans, the Heavyweight Heartbreakers?

The Saturday night spectacular, arguably the biggest ever staged in Peacehaven, will also feature a PWF championship contest and an appearance by one of the most exciting stars in the grappling game, international high flyer The Lion Kid.

The title action sees ‘Dazzling’ Darrell Allen back to defend the welterweight belt against the controversial ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh.

The Lion Kid, who has thrilled fans all over the world, was a big hit with Meridian fans when he made his only previous appearance back in 2016.

Now he is set to clash with another top star, Cockney kid Sid Scala, while the supporting card includes Harry Sefton, who took out three opponents on the last Meridian show to win a thrilling last man standing six-man knockout tag bout.

Tickets for the show, in aid of the mayor’s charities and sponsored by Aquarius Solutions, are available from the Information Office at the Meridian Centre, priced at £10 for adults and £9 for concessions. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £36. Telephone enquiries: 01273 585493.