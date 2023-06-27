50 take part in sponsored walk for Citizens Advice Eastbourne

On Monday evening, 26 June 2023, 50 people from Eastbourne's Citizens Advice and four local legal firms took part in a 10 kilometre walk to raise funds for the charity.

Walkers gather at Citizens Advice Eastbourne

The walk started at the Citizens Advice office. It went across the Royal Eastbourne Golf Course, over the Downs, and along the seafront to end at the View Hotel.

The legal firms supporting the cause were Mayo Wynne Baxter, Stephen Rimmer, Cramp & Mullaney, and Barwells Legal Limited.

So far, the walk has raised more than £1700 for Eastbourne Citizens Advice.

Similar walks, coordinated by the London Legal Support Trust, took place in towns across the South of England in support of their local Citizens Advice offices and have raised a total of £1.8m so far.

Over 14.5 million people live in poverty in the UK and advice providers are at breaking point with the growing need from their clients. Many people cannot afford legal representation and we believe everybody should be able to receive advice when they need it most.

Eastbourne Citizens Advice are grateful for the support of the local legal firms.

Further information:

Eastbourne Citizens Advice is a trusted local charity which provides free, confidential, and expert advice to help people overcome their problems.

We rely on donations and grants for our funding.

We are part of the national Citizens Advice network with access to their systems and expertise

We help over 3,500 people each year and materially improve the lives of over 80% of those who seek our help

In 2022 we helped people claim £1.3m additional benefits and to get relief from £400,000 of loans.

