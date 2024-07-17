50,000 trees planted in communities across Chichester District thanks to council scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester District Council has helped to plant over 50,000 trees across the district, following the launch of its successful Tree Chichester District scheme in January 2021.

The scheme has helped to boost tree planting across the district, using funding from HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund to test different ways of increasing tree cover in rural and urban areas. The latest round saw 25,000 trees planted in 22 projects on 15 different sites between December 2023 and March 2024 and included the scheme’s latest initiative, a targeted planting scheme.

The targeted tree scheme enabled landowners to access funding to help plant trees, hedgerows, small-wooded areas (copses) and orchards in specific areas of the district where tree-planting could help increase links between habitats and help our environment adapt to the changing climate.

Projects have included the introduction of hedgerows, which play an important role in providing wildlife corridors for a number of different species, as well as the planting of community orchards in public spaces, where people can come together to plant collections of fruit trees and access local produce.

“Since its launch in 2021, the Tree Chichester District scheme has gone from strength to strength, and it’s great to see such an impressive milestone reached,” says Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council.

“The 50,000 trees that we have helped to plant across our district will make a real difference in a number of ways. Not only will this boost in tree numbers improve biodiversity and connect woodland habitats, it will also enhance the local landscape and help to promote the physical and mental wellbeing of those living in our communities.”

Itchenor Park Farm and Selhurst Park used funding secured through the targeted tree scheme to plant 8,100 hedgerow whips. Colin Corkhill, Forestry Consultant at Itchenor Park Farm and Selhurst Park, says: “In the 1950s, a number of beech trees in Selhurst Park were cut down to meet the need for timber, and some hedgerows were lost to prioritise efficient farming. When the opportunity came to apply for funding to put some of these trees back, we jumped at the chance. We’ve been able to plant a brand new avenue of beech trees to create a wildlife corridor, which will be really beneficial in terms of connecting the woodlands at either end of the park.”

As part of a larger habitat restoration project at Marina Farm on Thorney Island, Chichester Harbour Trust received funding for 183 trees to establish a 1,500 square meter copse. “Since buying the land, we’ve been able to put it into positive conservation management for the benefit of the community,” says Nicky Horter from the Chichester Harbour Trust. “The land was an ideal spot to plant a copse and create natural woodland area, whilst adding to the interest of the site. We’re pleased to have received this funding to enable us to plant a mixture of species, such as hazel, holly, field maple and some larger trees such as oak and hornbeam.

“The scheme from Chichester District Council is important as it encourages engagement from landowners and volunteers for new tree planting projects in local communities.”

The Tree Chichester District scheme is an integral part of the council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan. This sets out over 60 actions to reduce the council’s carbon footprint and to encourage residents, businesses and organisations to reduce their carbon footprint too. As the plan is coming to an end in 2025, the council is currently asking residents and workers across the district to share their views on climate change projects that could potentially be included in the next plan, which will run from 2025-2030.

Jonathan says: “I’d encourage as many people as possible to take part in our survey and share their opinions on potential climate change projects that could help individuals and communities in the district to reduce their emissions. This consultation is a really important opportunity for residents, workers and businesses across the Chichester District to come together to help tackle a crisis that affects everyone.

“People can take part in the survey until 30 September, which includes videos that help to explain each project, at: https://letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange/participate. People can also request a paper copy by emailing: [email protected]. By filling in our survey, you can also opt in to our prize draw to be in with a chance to win a sustainable living prize worth up to £500.

“We have also created a consultation hub, which includes background information about the consultation, along with a range of frequently asked questions: https://letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange. Also on this hub, you can find details about a range of in-person and online consultation events that our officers have organised to give people the opportunity to find out more about the consultation and to ask the team any questions they may have.”

For more information about the council’s Tree Chichester District scheme, people can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/treescheme. If you’re interested in starting a tree planting project, or would like to be notified when the next phase of the targeted tree scheme opens later this year, please get in touch with our Tree Project Officer by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 521161.”