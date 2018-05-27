600 frustrated villagers call for action on ‘life-threatening’ road

More than 600 residents have signed a petition calling for action on a ‘life-or-death’ village road.

The people of Burwash are highlighting the ‘life-threatening’ dangers of a pinch-point on the A265 at Burwash High Street – and want something to be done about it.

Councillor Natalie Crabtree, Traffic lead on the Parish Council said, called it a ‘catastrophic safety issue’. She said: “30 days after we called for a meeting on this life-or-death matter, we still have no date for a meeting – and certainly no sign of action from East Sussex County Council (ESCC).

“Does someone need to die or be seriously injured for the County to act on this unprecedented level of concern from one of its communities?”

Councillors say the part of the road is a ‘catastrophic traffic safety issue’ in the historic village.

A representative of the Parish Council alongside Burwash residents presented a letter with the more than 600 co-signatures to East Sussex County Council (ESCC) last week, with renewed calls for the authority to act.

The letter, seen by the Express, drew attention to a number of issues with the section of road, including residents being terrified of being hit by cars, vans, and lorries which mount the pavents on a ‘daily basis’.

An ESCC spokesperson said: “We have increasingly limited funds for road safety improvements and have to prioritise schemes where the need is greatest.

“In response to concerns we have carried out an assessment of this road, taking into account a range of factors including its current safety record.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t currently meet our criteria for funding for improvements. But, having received the petition, a further report will be prepared for the consideration of the lead member for communities and safety.”

ESCC said the parish council has been advised to apply for funding through a community match fund.

They added, “In 2009, we did have funding available for a pedestrian crossing on this section of road but the proposal was rejected by the parish council due to concerns about loss of parking spaces and light pollution.”