60th anniversary performance of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms

Chichester Cathedral will honour the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms with a landmark concert.

Tickets are now available for Together in Unity on Saturday, May 17. Part of Chichester950, the year-long celebrations marking the Cathedral’s 950th year, the concert will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and unveil a major new musical commission to mark this milestone year.

The concert will feature a special performance of Chichester Psalms, originally commissioned in 1965 by then Dean of Chichester, Walter Hussey. Bernstein’s masterpiece, composed for the Southern Cathedrals Festival, will be performed in arrangement for harp, organ and percussion by the Cathedral Choir under the direction of Charles Harrison, organist and master of the choristers.

Alexander Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein’s son, visited Chichester with his parents and sister in July 1965, to attend the first performance in the Cathedral of the Chichester Psalms. Alexander will be a guest of honour at the concert and will unveil a memorial plaque to his father within the Cathedral Quarter.

Alexander said: “My sister Jamie and I tagged along to Chichester for the performance in the Cathedral. I was ten, she was 13. We remember the wonderful Dean Hussey and hearing the piece in that magnificent building. What a glorious sound there was that evening in the Cathedral from the chorus, orchestra and soprano!”

As well as marking the anniversary, the concert will also premiere a newly-commissioned piece of work by British composer Joanna Marsh. Marsh has created a piece inspired by Psalm 90 (‘Behold how good and joyful a thing it is, brethren, to dwell together in unity’). The cathedral are describing it as one of the most significant musical commissions the cathedral has had in 60 years and underscores its “commitment to sustaining choral music for future generations.”

Joanna said: “I am delighted to have been commissioned by Chichester Cathedral for this landmark concert. To have my work premiered in this historic space, alongside Bernstein’s work, is a true honour. The Cathedral’s choral tradition is extraordinary and to contribute to its 950-year legacy is deeply meaningful to me. My setting of Psalm 90 has been commissioned as a partner piece to Bernstein's Chichester Psalms. Often described as one of the most philosophical and cosmic of the psalms, Psalm 90 reflects on the vastness of divine eternity in contrast to human mortality and fleeting existence. This subject matter naturally invites broader phrasing, slower-building textures and expansive harmonies, offering a distinct contrast to Bernstein’s dancelike energy.

“While Chichester Psalms is beloved in both concert and cathedral festival settings, this new work will be equally at home in both, providing choirs with a learnable yet deeply expressive counterpart for the same instrumentation of organ, harp and percussion. Given the nature of the commission, the title of the work will be A Psalm for Chichester.”

Charles Harrison added: “This concert is a defining moment in our 950th anniversary year. The opportunity to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Chichester Psalms in the very place that inspired its creation, alongside the premiere of Joanna Marsh’s new commission, is truly special. We are also honoured to welcome Alexander Bernstein to Chichester, strengthening the bond between the Cathedral and this extraordinary musical legacy.”

Tickets for Together in Unity can be bought online at www.chichestercathedral.org.uk.

As part of its commitment to secure the future of its choir and music, the Cathedral has launched the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music and is seeking to raise £5 million. Thanks to the generosity of a number of anonymous donors, all donations received over the next year will receive match funding, up to a total of £950,000.

Further highlights of Chichester Cathedral’s anniversary year include:

A second new commission by Judith Bingham, premiering at the Ecumenical Patriarchal Conference in June, making 2025 the most significant year for new music at the Cathedral since Chichester Psalms.

John Rutter’s 80th Birthday Gala in October, featuring Sir John Rutter conducting some of his most beloved works.