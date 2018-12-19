A 71-year-old man chased down a Hailsham bicycle thief

A 71-year-old man chased down a would-be bicycle thief in Hailsham.

According to Hailsham Lions, Chris Millen spotted a teenager make off with a woman’s bike which had been left outside while she was in the Lions’ Book Shop.

He immediately gave chase.

The local Lions member pursued the thief up to the traffic lights at the end of the High Street.

He said, “He saw me chasing him, but as it was crowded with pedestrians he couldn’t get through. So, he dropped the bike on the ground and legged it.

“I still gave chase again, but unfortunately I lost him.”

The bicycle was returned in one piece to its very grateful owner by a breathless Lion.