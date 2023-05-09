A ‘Basin-ful’ of Coronation entertainment at Chichester Canal

Celebrating, eating, drinking, laughing, cruising, learning or just relaxing…. Chichester Canal Trust offered something for everyone over the Coronation weekend.

Dolly and Gracie welcome cruise passengers

Chichester Canal volunteers kicked off the celebrations on Friday with a ‘Toast to the King’ cruise, departing from the Canal Basin at lunchtime. Visitors enjoyed lunch, drinks and Chichester Fringe vocalist Georgina singing some beautiful melodies. Passenger Angela Bendy said “an amazing lunch and what a great way to start our Coronation celebration weekend”.

Saturday was a day off for volunteers to celebrate or just relax with friends and family.

On Sunday, happy boat trippers enjoyed a special cream tea and lots of vintage hilarity with Dolly and Gracie. The delightful Georgina was back in full voice again with some very recognisable vintage songs.

Time for a cuppa and cake at the Big Help Out event

Volunteers returned on Monday to showcase all the excellent work that they do, as part of the King’s ‘Big Help out’ initiative. Despite the chilly weather, a steady flow of local people (and visitors from further afield) stopped by to learn more; the Trust looks forward to an influx of new volunteers. To round the day off, Fishbourne Mill Morris entertained everyone with their traditional dances.

