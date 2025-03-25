A busy programme of events is coming up at Langham Brewery, The Granary, Langham Lane, Lodsworth, near Petworth, GU28 9BU.

Saturday, March 29: Langham Laughs. A spokesman said: “We've partnered with Epic Comedy for a hilarious night with award-winning comedians to raise money for The Trussell Trust. A night of great food, beers and full of laughs for a wonderful cause, featuring Fiona Allen, Stefano Paolini and Josh Dillon.”

Saturday, April 12: Follow The Swallow Walk. “Join Rural Strides on a morning guided walk through the South Downs National Park and enjoy the wonderful discovery of local birds along the route. This walk will guide you through all kinds of different bird habitats – a variety of woodland, common, open farmland, hedgerows and semi-marsh/osier beds.”

Saturday, April 26: Anouska Assisi. “We are so excited to welcome Anouska back to the brewery, one of the first venues she played at just 14 after winning the Sussex Young Folk Competition. Her acoustic folk-pop sound encapsulates a broad range of musical genres while creating thoughtful and considered lyrics. Anouska uses a loop station to build original music live in front of audiences, transforming songs from a single strum on the guitar to a full-blown production in minutes.”

Saturday, June 28: Birthday Bark at The Brewery Dog Show. “Celebrating all things four paws and waggy tails, this event will help to raise awareness of and proceeds for Canine Partners. Canine Partners is a UK charity transforming the lives of people living with disabilities by training amazing assistance dogs. This year marks a huge milestone for Canine Partners – their 35th anniversary. Come along to help us celebrate. There will be prizes for the most Beautiful Bitch; most Handsome Dog; Golden Oldie; Cutest Puppy and Most Lookee-Likee, as well as fabulous raffle prizes, talks and demonstrations.”

Saturday, August 16: Live at Langhams: Yellow Moon Music Festival. “Americana, bluegrass, folk and old time tunes from some wonderful musicians. Expect our usual relaxed style, a fabulous atmosphere, wonderful live music, a well-stocked, award-winning bar and delicious, fresh food, courtesy of local producers The Hungry Hog. We’ll be collecting for the Friends of The South Downs and the South Downs National Park's Help Nature to Renature projects.”

Sunday, October 12: Bonkers for Conkers 2025. “Join our annual Conker Competition, where we'll find the junior (eight to 15 years) and senior conker champions of 2025.There will be an excellent bar, entertainment from Victory Morris Dancers and musicians Yukon Bass, fabulous stalls, steam engine rides and lots of games and prizes for the family to enjoy. We’ll be collecting for the Chestnut Tree House Hospice Care Sussex.”