A celebration of Laurie Lee on the Chichester Festival Theatre stage

Anton Lesser discovered the writing of Laurie Lee at exactly the right time in his life – a time at which he could fully appreciate its depth and beauty.

And it’s that love of Lee’s writing which lies behind Red Sky at Sunrise: Laurie Lee in Words & Music, a show which brings Anton to the Chichester Festival Theatre stage for the very first time on Tuesday, October 28.

Anton (Andor, Endeavour) tells Lee’s extraordinary story adapted from his Cider With Rosie trilogy when he famously walked out of the Slad Valley one summer morning and ended up fighting with the International Brigades in the Spanish Civil War.

Anton is joined by Charlie Hamblett (Missing You, Killing Eve), and together they play Lee older and younger and a rich array of other characters, accompanied by music performed by the Orchestra of the Swan.

“(Producer) Judy Reaves had the original idea for the project,” Anton explains. “Her mum had passed away and had loved Laurie Lee. She wanted to do something to celebrate her mum, and when Laurie Lee was adapted they approached me and I immediately thought oh yes I must have read it at school. But of course I hadn't. And then I did and then I loved it.

“So I discovered Laurie Lee fairly late in life and I was just blown away by the beauty of it, by how uplifting it was and by how it celebrated the English countryside and you also have this journey of self-discovery. He goes on this journey through Spain and gets involved in the Spanish Civil War. I started to read the short stories that go into greater detail and then I read the other books in the trilogy. And I think I just read it at absolutely the right time in my life. I am at a certain age where I'm reflecting on the journey in life and where I am and what I have achieved and what I have fulfilled and not fulfilled. So, as I say, I just read it at the absolutely right moment.

“We first performed it about three years ago and we did it in a beautiful open-air amphitheatre in Warwickshire. It was a reference point for how we wanted to do the show and how we wanted it to be. People were so moved by it. People absolutely loved it.

“I'm on stage with a wonderful bunch of musicians and there are two actors, myself and Charlie. It is not a play. It is not a concert piece. It is not a piece that is just music and then extract and then music. It flows and it interweaves the music and the words and it is something that the audience find really gripping. The story morphs and changes as we do it. It's a continually evolving format. I think that's the most enjoyable thing about it… and I think it is the most enjoyable thing that I have ever done!”