A celebration of the humble apple takes place at the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café.
Following the success of last year’s event, Apple Day will take place again at the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café from 10am to 4pm, with visitors having the chance to juice their home-grown apples in a press.
There will also be apple-themed activities and the opportunity to sample some delicious apple-themed treats created by our head pastry chef and butchery team, alongside food tastings from local suppliers.
“Last year, the local community really embraced Apple Day, and we are delighted to host it again in October,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Estate Land Manager who is involved in organising Apple Day.
“Remember to bring your own apples to the Farm Shop if you have them and a container to take home freshly pressed juice. We have been harvesting our own apples across the Estate in anticipation of Apple Day. Everyone is welcome and entry is free.”
Any donations for using the apple press will be given to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance, the Estate’s charity for 2023.
To find out more about Cowdray’s Apple Day, please visit: https://www.cowdray.co.uk/events/cowdrays-apple-day