A celebration of the humble apple takes place at the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café.

Cowdray is hosting its second ‘Apple Day’ on Saturday 14th October not only to celebrate this quintessentially English and versatile fruit but also to raise awareness about the benefits of locally sourced produce.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of last year’s event, Apple Day will take place again at the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café from 10am to 4pm, with visitors having the chance to juice their home-grown apples in a press.

There will also be apple-themed activities and the opportunity to sample some delicious apple-themed treats created by our head pastry chef and butchery team, alongside food tastings from local suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last year, the local community really embraced Apple Day, and we are delighted to host it again in October,” said Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Estate Land Manager who is involved in organising Apple Day.

Cowdray's Apple Day place on Saturday 14th October

“Remember to bring your own apples to the Farm Shop if you have them and a container to take home freshly pressed juice. We have been harvesting our own apples across the Estate in anticipation of Apple Day. Everyone is welcome and entry is free.”

Any donations for using the apple press will be given to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance, the Estate’s charity for 2023.