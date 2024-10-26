A Cup Of Tea With George Eliot... in Hurstpierpoint

Liz Mance (contributed pic)

Liz Mance is bringing A Cup Of Tea With George Eliot to the Village Centre in Hurstpierpoint on the afternoon of October 30.

Liz grew up in Hurstpierpoint and regularly performed with the Hurst Players. She has recently had a run at the Edinburgh Fringe where The Guardian described the show as perfect ‘for a book-loving crowd who delight in this crisply delivered character study.’

The cost of the ticket is £12 with concessions at £10 and this includes tea and cake. The show starts at 4pm and runs for around 45 minutes. For tickets, email [email protected] or call 07958 943156.

Liz said: “Perfect for lovers of literature and history, the show is the story of the life of George Eliot, Victorian novelist whose works include Middlemarch, Silas Marner and The Mill on the Floss.

“It is amazing how little people know about George Eliot and her life! So many people spoke to me afterwards and wanted to know more about her. I’m really pleased if my show has inspired people to want to read her books as I do feel that she deserves her place as one of our greatest novelists.

“With your ticket, you get a cup of tea and a piece of cake which you can enjoy whilst you watch the show. The show has been well received with very positive reviews with one audience member saying that it was one of the most enjoyable afternoons of the many Fringe shows she had seen over the years. Another said that it was an excellent performance which managed to be informative, funny, sad and completely engaging.”

Liz is a professional actor. She works in film, television and theatre including performing in the West End. She has a passion for literature and for history and loves theatre that combines these. She runs Mance Productions, a theatre company with her husband, Jerry Chubb. Past productions include shows about the First World War, William Shakespeare and The Suffragettes. They also provide Christmas pantomimes to schools across London and the South East.