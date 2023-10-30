A family Christmas at Borde Hill, West Sussex

Borde Hill, the Grade II* listed Garden in West Sussex, has announced a wonderfully varied Christmas programme for 2023, brimming with events and workshops to suit all ages and interests. On selected days throughout December, the Garden will open from 10am to 3.30pm for a festive day out: A Family Christmas at Borde Hill.

For little ones, the Christmas Kids Trail and a visit to Santa’s Grotto is a must, while adults can perfect their festive wreathmaking and tablescaping at pre-booked workshops. The Garden Shop will be open with curated gift ideas and the Gardeners’ Retreat Café will offer festive treats including indulgent hot chocolates and warming mulled wine.

Set within 383 acres of heritage listed parkland and renowned as a ‘Plant Hunter’s Paradise’, Borde Hill is less than an hour from London and offers an enchanting backdrop for a truly memorable Christmas experience. Borde Hill’s Christmas event days are 2nd-3rd, 9-10th and 16th-19th December from 10am-3.30pm.

Special Christmas admission prices: Adults £5.75, Concession £5.50, Child (3-16 years) £4.00, Family (2+3) £17.50, Family (1+3) £14.00, Members are free. Extra charges apply for the Santa's Grotto Experience (£15 per child) and Kids Story Trail (£4 per child or free to Members).

Borde Hill, West Sussex

Christmas Kids Trail: ‘The Pony Who Dreamt of Being a Reindeer'

This winter, children aged 3–8 years old can ignite their imaginations on an uplifting story trail about a spirited little pony who longed to be part of the Reindeer Sleigh Team, spreading joy around the globe at Christmas. Young visitors are invited to explore the Garden and join Bella the Pony as she embarks on a quest to locate the Sleigh Team’s missing bell so that the magic of Christmas can remain intact. The fate of the festive season rests upon her tiny hooves!

Santa's Grotto Experience

Kick-start the festive season with a visit to see Father Christmas in his magical grotto. The 30-minute experience includes festive craft-making in Santa’s Workshop before children have their special moment with the great man himself. Santa will be ready to listen to Christmas wishes before giving out a present to each child. Tickets include same-day entry to the Garden and Adventure Playground.

A Family Christmas at Borde Hill

Christmas Shopping

Delight in the joy of finding the perfect gift for loved ones. Explore our Gift Shop and discover six carefully curated stalls offering an array of unique presents that capture the spirit of the season. For green fingered enthusiasts, consider Borde Hill Membership or the fascinating Borde Hill Book.

Christmas Floral Workshops

Join Borde Hill’s professional florist, Barbara Mole and Senior Gardener, Julia Bigham, for Wreath Making Workshops taking place on 29th November and 2nd December. Under their friendly guidance, learn the art of wreathmaking, creating a traditional 14” moss-based decoration using sustainably sourced foliage, berries, seed heads, feathers and pinecones collected from Borde Hill Estate.

Christmas Wreath Making Workshops

On 13th December, Barbara and Julia will be sharing their expertise at a Christmas Table Decorating Workshop, where attendees will assemble a beautiful and long-lasting arrangement for their Christmas tablescape. Inspired by Borde Hill’s natural surroundings, the design will be foam free and eco-friendly, finished with a beautiful dinner candle at the centre.

The two-hour Christmas workshops will be held indoors and are suitable for beginners. Tickets include refreshments on arrival plus Garden entry. Materials are provided but gloves and secateurs are required. Tickets: Wreath Making £49.00, Table Decorating Workshop, £38.00