A fun 1920s twist for Gilbert & Sullivan in Eastbourne

Bringing a fun 1920s twist to the beloved Gilbert & Sullivan operetta, HMS Pinafore, Eastbourne Gilbert & Sullivan Society returns to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre this November.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With director Wendy Dovey at the helm, joined by musical director Tony Biggin and a live orchestra, this nautical romantic comedy offers an enduring crowd-pleaser with some of Sullivan's most hummable tunes and Gilbert's most quotable lines including the classic "What, never? Hardly ever!"

Tickets are on sale from http://www.royalhippodrome.com or 01323 802020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Wendy Dovey said: “Following a story of forbidden love between Josephine, the captain’s daughter, and Ralph, a common sailor, HMS Pinafore pokes fun at the class system and Britishness in general. The show's central message of love transcending social barriers feels especially poignant in today’s world, where conversations around class, privilege, and individual choice are more relevant than ever. Placing the characters in the flapper era has allowed the company to blend the classic storyline with the rich cultural tapestry of the Roaring Twenties—a time of jazz, liberation, and societal change.”

Wendy added: “This Pinafore is set in the 1920s so this gives scope for a little more freedom in manners, choreography and costuming. Queen Victoria is long gone so we have to remember to sing to the King (George V) instead of the Queen – quite hard to do when you have been singing about the Queen’s Navy for more than 50 years! – but the story is still the same and its premise that love levels all ranks but only to a certain extent is still relevant."

“The cast features many well known local performers including Paul Eccles as Sir Joseph Porter, Rowan Stanfield as Josephine and Adrian Samuel as Ralph, as well as some more recent recruits to the society: Benjamin Craven as Captain Corcoran and Clare Daly as Cousin Hebe. A full company list and further information about the production can be found at http://www.EastbourneGandS.com.”

HMS Pinafore is on at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre from November 7-9, nightly at 7.30pm with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday.