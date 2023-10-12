A line of Santa hats stretching into the distance - our very own Lewes Downland Santa Fun Run!

The Lewes Downland Santa Fun Run 2023 is a great way to celebrate the build up to Christmas and get in the spirit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After last year’s first ever Lewes Downland Santa Fun Run, Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital are doing it all over again and will be running the same event onSunday 10th December 2023.

Last year, this fun popular Christmassy event bought in runners across from Lewes and Sussex and they met at Wallands School to run on the downs - there was a line of Santa hats stretching in the distance - some runners wearing Santa outfits, some wearing Christmas jumpers and others despite the weather wearing shorts. Brrr !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Christmas will reappear to say Ready Steady Ho Ho Go! and runners will head up the hill passing the carefully marshalled track on their favourite type of run - a 5K or a 10K or a 15K. Some might run the whole way - some will run and walk - and then down the hill to the finish line. A fantastic way to spend a Sunday morning in the run up to Christmas.

Lewes Downland Santa Fun Run - a memory - a line of Santa Hats on a wintry morning on Lewes Downs

This year we are laying on hot drinks and mince pies back at our registration base at Wallands School.

Free hats are on offer at the beginning and foil blankets /chocs at the end. Hot drinks and mince pies available. Dress up Christmassy if you wish - but it is optional !

Date: Sunday 10th December 2023

Time and Place: 9-10am Wallands School, Lewes

All profits raised will go to FRIENDS OF LEWES VICTORIA HOSPITAL and this event is also about raising awareness of our charity that provides much needed equipment for our hospital.