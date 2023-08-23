A magical day at the Arundel Bee Project's Queen Bee Day

A swarm of buzzy bees propelled this year's Arundel Queen Bee day along on a breeze of magic, art, laughter and storytelling for kids of all ages!Raising awareness of the work of the The Arundel Bee Project and the volunteers who form the Arundel Green Team, the day was all about a celebration of bees and pollinators, along with advice and education on how to reverse their decline.