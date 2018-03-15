A magical wedding at hospice is ‘best day’ for David and Olivia

A young couple got married last week at St Peter & St James Hospice in a ‘magical’ full-scale wedding that had been organised in just ten days.

David Willie and Olivia Meheux, both 25, have been together for six years and planned to marry in April, but the deterioration in David’s health made them bring the date forward.

David was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in June 2016. Despite intensive treatment and multiple operations, David’s cancer spread, and in January, the couple received the devastating news that there are no more treatment options available.

Olivia said: “We got engaged in January and were always aiming for a short turnaround as we know our time together is limited.

“The charity Gift of a Wedding, who provide free weddings to terminally ill adults, knew of our story and had kindly already agreed to help us and I’d heard through my mum, who is a bank nurse at the hospice, that St Peter & St James had hosted weddings previously – though perhaps not quite on the scale we were hoping for!”

Olivia and David, from Burgess Hill, received help from generous companies and local hospice supporters who donated their supplies and services: providing a DJ, canapés, fizz, a buffet, beautiful decorations, a photobooth and cake to the young couple for free.

They danced into the night with 58 guests, describing the day as ‘stunning’ and ‘magical’.

David said: “It was important to us both that it felt as normal as possible. I had huge faith in Liv and the hospice but still couldn’t quite believe how it turned out. I can’t thank everyone enough. Liv is intelligent and compassionate and fearless; I feel incredibly lucky to have married her. We both had so much fun; it was one of the best days of my life.’