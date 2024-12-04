A musical feast for the ears at Hove station

Hove station will host students from SupaJam specialist music college on Wednesday 11 December for a Christmas-themed charity musical feast.

Station staff along with the students and staff from SupaJam college in Cromwell Road in Hove are organising a “busking” event at the station to entertain passengers and passers-by.

Everyone is invited to pop along between 2pm and 4pm to listen to some great music and donate to the Mind in Brighton and Hove mental health charity.

The event is supported by the Sussex Coast Community Rail Partnership which connects communities from Hove to Littlehampton to their railways.

Festive Ticket Machine at Hove Station

Southern Railway staff will be decorating the station including a Christmas tree donated by Go Botanica flower shop at Hove station. Southern has a charity partnership with the Mind charity nationally to raise funds for the organisation.

The students at SupaJam, a specialist post-16 music college, will be planning the event and risk assessment as part of their college course and will be supported by staff to make the event a success.

Maria Humphreys from SupaJam said "We are really excited to entertain the commuters at Hove station with our music! We are a specialist provision and our students at Supajam are aged 16 to 19, or up to 25 with an EHCP, and share a passion for music or learning about the music industry. This is a great opportunity for our students and we are very grateful to Hove station for having us, we hope you enjoy our music!"

Stephen MacCallaugh, Head of Stations for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming students from SupaJam Education to Hove station next Wednesday to entertain customers and get people in the festive spirit, whilst raising money for vital mental health support via the Mind charity in Brighton and Hove. If you’re planning to be in the area next Wednesday afternoon, then please do join us and give what you can for those in need.”

Christmas tree at Hove Station

Sussex Community Rail Partnership Line Chair Kevin Boram commented: “Many top musicians started busking before they could fill stadiums on world tours and found that busking was a vital step in developing their skills. So, this is a fantastic opportunity for budding musicians to get that really important experience, not only to build up their confidence but also to get all important feedback. Who knows where their musical careers will lead to?”