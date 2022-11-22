A new business emerges from the pandemic in Brighton

Achieving my Master’s in Fine Art, I had to decide on what to do now that I was no longer a student. During the restrictions of lockdown, I rediscovered my love of watercolours. I have also had a love of animals, and I learnt to combine my two loves by painting portraits of pets.

Portrait of a Gray Horse, Watercolour, Dimensions; 148mmx210mm

I soon realised that having a permanent record of their animals was very important to pet owners and it wasn’t just cats and dogs. It has been fun and challenging to adapt to painting chameleons and cockatoos.

Out of all of this has come Verity Petraits, my own business running out of Brighton. It has made me look further than just the art to address all the facets of running a small business, as well as providing a service that my clients like, the work has proved both satisfying and rewarding to me.

At present, like many other startup businesses, I have had to balance my new venture with my part time job as a Nursing Assistant at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, as I build towards making Verity Petraits a full-time business. However, this too has benefits as it means I must be very organised and disciplined to manage both roles.

When I started my course in Brighton, neither myself nor those around me could have predicted where my art would take me. However, the journey has taught me that opportunities occur in the most unlikely of situations, that even in difficult times like a pandemic, good things can still happen and that when they do you need to seize them.

Choosing Brighton was initially an education choice. However, with the help, advice and support of many people, Brighton has turned into the place where my love of animals and art have truly found their voice.