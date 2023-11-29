A new independent veterinary clinic has opened in Peacehaven

The Mewes Vets have launched a third veterinary clinic, a second this year, in Lincoln Avenue, Peacehaven BN2 7JU.A VIP launch was held last Saturday 25th November with over fifty pet owners, neighbours and friends together with the Mayors of both Peacehaven and Telscombe Cliffs. They watched Lynne Truss, author, broadcaster, dramatist and dog lover cut the ribbon, and celebrated with owner and lead vet Dr Julia Mewes MRCVS.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

About The Mewes Vets and our reputation

Dr Julia Mewes has many years’ experience both as a vet and in running a successful independent practice. She opened The Mewes Vets in Haywards Heath in 1996 and over the years has built it into a multi award-winning, RCVS accredited practice. It is a training practice for young people to learn their profession, with a reputation for being a great place to work, where their slogan ‘Treating pets as friends’ is central to everything they do.

Many of their team are extremely long-standing, with some having been with them from the start, and others having trained there and stayed, but all becoming family.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L to R: Peacehaven Mayor David Seabrook; Julia; Lynne; Telscombe Cliffs Mayor Laurence O'Connor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were crowned the Best Vets In West Sussex in 2021 and in the top 25 in the UK in 2019, 2020 and 2023. This could be down to their ‘One pet, One vet’ policy – meaning that every time a client visits they’ll see a familiar face, ensuring continuity of care for the patients and allowing them to build strong bonds with both their patients and the pet owners.

The Mewes Vets: your local vets

Your pets are members of your family, so you want the best veterinary care for them.

You want a team of vets and nurses who are kind, gentle and approachable, and who treat pets as friends. These people must be independent of any national head office, and be free to make individual care plans to suit your pets' needs and your budget.

Celebrating the opening of The Mewes Vets, Peacehaven with a ribbon cut by author Lynne Truss

The Mewes Vets are the only independently owned vets in the BN2 and BN10 areas.

At The Mewes Vets we put the care of your pet first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Mewes has personally selected and trained our team of experienced and compassionate professionals to ensure that every pet we treat is given the very best care, within your budget.

Our hundreds of 5* online reviews tell you how much our clients value the Mewes Vets' team, with over 13,000 Sussex families having entrusted their pets to our care.

About The Mewes Vets, Peacehaven and Rottingdean

We want to take everything that is great from Haywards Heath, and bring it to our new practices in Rottingdean and Peacehaven.

The Peacehaven site is in an old factory that had been closed for the last five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rottingdean site had been a vets for over four decades, but had closed during the pandemic.

Both have been extensively refurbished and modernised by Dr Mewes.