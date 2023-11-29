A new independent veterinary clinic has opened in Peacehaven
and live on Freeview channel 276
About The Mewes Vets and our reputation
Dr Julia Mewes has many years’ experience both as a vet and in running a successful independent practice. She opened The Mewes Vets in Haywards Heath in 1996 and over the years has built it into a multi award-winning, RCVS accredited practice. It is a training practice for young people to learn their profession, with a reputation for being a great place to work, where their slogan ‘Treating pets as friends’ is central to everything they do.
Many of their team are extremely long-standing, with some having been with them from the start, and others having trained there and stayed, but all becoming family.
They were crowned the Best Vets In West Sussex in 2021 and in the top 25 in the UK in 2019, 2020 and 2023. This could be down to their ‘One pet, One vet’ policy – meaning that every time a client visits they’ll see a familiar face, ensuring continuity of care for the patients and allowing them to build strong bonds with both their patients and the pet owners.
The Mewes Vets: your local vets
Your pets are members of your family, so you want the best veterinary care for them.
You want a team of vets and nurses who are kind, gentle and approachable, and who treat pets as friends. These people must be independent of any national head office, and be free to make individual care plans to suit your pets' needs and your budget.
The Mewes Vets are the only independently owned vets in the BN2 and BN10 areas.
At The Mewes Vets we put the care of your pet first.
Dr Mewes has personally selected and trained our team of experienced and compassionate professionals to ensure that every pet we treat is given the very best care, within your budget.
Our hundreds of 5* online reviews tell you how much our clients value the Mewes Vets' team, with over 13,000 Sussex families having entrusted their pets to our care.
About The Mewes Vets, Peacehaven and Rottingdean
We want to take everything that is great from Haywards Heath, and bring it to our new practices in Rottingdean and Peacehaven.
The Peacehaven site is in an old factory that had been closed for the last five years.
The Rottingdean site had been a vets for over four decades, but had closed during the pandemic.
Both have been extensively refurbished and modernised by Dr Mewes.
Alongside Julia, we have a new vet joining the team in the New Year, and a strong team including ver Dr Marc Abraham MRCVS OBE, two Registered veterinary nurses and three experienced receptionists. As we grow we will be creating more jobs for local people.