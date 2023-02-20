A novel idea – Chichester care home residents read bedtime stories to local children

Residents at a care home in Chichester Grange have been reading well-known bedtime stories to local children as part of a nationwide initiative.

Chichester Free School and Care UK's Chichester Grange residents enjoying the Bedtime Stories activity

Chichester may seem a little quieter than usual after residents from Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, welcomed Chichester Free School into the home for special storytelling session.

To celebrate National Storytelling Week, Care UK has created the Bedtime Stories initiative which sees residents across the UK read classic bedtime stories to young children. The campaign, which includes the launch of four free videos of residents reading famous stories, ensures children who may not have a grandparent do not miss out on a magical tale before bedtime.

At Chichester Grange, 79-year-old resident, Jane Smith read Peace at Last by Jill Murphy to the children. She said: “It made me feel really good because they could hear me. It reminded me of my scouting days.”

Ryan Harris, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We’ve had a wonderful week of storytelling here at Chichester Grange. Whether it’s Peter Pan flying us to Neverland or Alice taking us down the rabbit hole, children’s literature is often the first key to unlocking our imaginations and nurturing a lifelong love of reading – so it was great to welcome Chichester Free School into the home.

“We all remember stories told to us as children, often before bedtime, and find comfort in adulthood in these nostalgic memories. We’re thrilled Care UK has launched the bedtime stories initiative – it’s wonderful to have children benefiting from residents reading them stories both in our home and right across the UK with the fantastic videos.

“Intergenerational relationships and initiatives, just like this one, can be incredibly beneficial to both younger and older people alike and can provide residents with a sense of wellbeing and purpose.

